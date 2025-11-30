Raj Thackeray, actor Sayaji Shinde oppose axing of trees for Nashik Kumbh Mela

Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) MNS chief Raj Thackeray has opposed the cutting of trees for constructing a 'Sadhu Gram' ahead of the Kumbh Mela in Maharashtra's Nashik city, and said the BJP-led government should not allow the matter to escalate.

Actor Sayaji Shinde, a member of the NCP which is part of the ruling coalition, also said he would oppose the government if it was adamant on removing the trees.

Shinde visited the Tapovan area on Saturday where the Sadhu Gram -- accommodation for visiting religious leaders -- is going to come up.

Raj Thackeray in a statement on Saturday accused the government of indulging in "opportunism". It plans to cut the trees under the pretext of Kumbh Mela, and then donate the land to their "favourite industrialists", the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief said.

The Sadhu Gram is being planned over 1,200 acres of Tapovan area ahead of the Kumbh Mela, starting from October 31, 2026. As many as 1,670 trees, some of them said to be more than 100 years old, were marked for removal earlier this month.

A notice issued by the Nashik Municipal Corporation to cut trees received hundreds of objections. A hearing on the objections held last Monday witnessed chaotic scenes as green activists and citizens strongly opposed the proposed tree-cutting drive.

In his social media post, Raj Thackeray said this was not the first time the Kumbh Mela was going to be held in Nashik.

"When the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena was in power in Nashik, many basic infrastructure works were carried out then. At that time, there were corporators who enabled a good dialogue between the administration that led to an excellent arrangement. When in power in Nashik, the MNS did not feel the need to cut trees," he said.

The government should not give a hollow assurance that new trees will be planted at a different location, because that never happens. And if the government has space to plant five times as many trees elsewhere, then why not build Sadhu Gram there instead, the MNS chief asked.

"The (state) government should not resort to opportunism by giving the pretext of sadhus to benefit industrialists. Today, using the pretext of the Kumbh Mela, the trees will be cut, the land will be levelled in the name of Sadhus, and then it will be donated to their favourite industrialists! That is the only thought this government seems to have!" Thackeray alleged.

"Swallowing up" land or working as brokers for industrialists is what the ministers, MLAs, their relatives and friends have been doing in Maharashtra, he charged.

"I urge the people of Nashik to stand firm. We will oppose the move even after the (local body) polls. I urge the government not to escalate the matter, and (instead) respect the views of people. If the government takes a confrontational stand, then the MNS will be with the people in this fight," Thackeray said.

A day before, Raj's cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had said that Tapovan is the place where Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman are believed to have lived during their exile.

"This cutting of trees is corruption in the name of Hindutva. BJP's Hindutva is fake and the trees are being cut to benefit the contractors," Uddhav had said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant said there is enough vacant land in Nashik for a Sadhu Gram. "Why can't it be built there. Why are you cutting the trees in Tapovan?" he said, warning that his party will hit the streets for this cause if the need arises.

Actor Sayaji Shinde, who has already lent his voice to the opposition to cut the trees, said, "Trees are our parents." "We should not allow the cutting of even a single tree for Sadhu Gram. Sadhus may come and go, it does not make any difference, but the disappearance of trees will affect our lives and our future generations. Trees are the only celebrities in this world. There is a need to protect them....do not implement a hidden agenda," said the actor who is known to be passionate about tree plantation.

"Sadhu, mahants are good people, but if 1,000 people come when 10 are needed at a place, they cannot be called sadhu, mahants. Such people should not come here and destroy Nashik. Local residents should come together to oppose this," Shinde further said.

As the government was being adamant, so "we will go against the government on the issue if needed," he said.

Shinde also criticised state minister Girish Mahajan and said he should desist from making controversial statements on the issue.

Hitting out at Shinde over the issue, Mahant Sudhirdas Maharaj of the Akhil Bharatiya Panch Ramanandi Nirvani Akhada said, "Sayaji Shinde does not know what Kumbh Mela is. Four hundred banyan trees will not be cut in Nashik. It seems that he has been misled....He should not criticize sadhu, mahants and Kumbh Mela.

"To protest is his right, but he should not speak against Kumbh Mela and sadhu, mahants. He is not aware of the Kumbh tradition," the religious leader said. PTI PR COR NP KRK GK