Raj Thackeray, Eknath Shinde meet for first time since Mumbai civic polls

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) MNS president Raj Thackeray met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the latter's official residence here on Wednesday, their first in-person interaction after the Mumbai civic body polls last month.

Both leaders held discussions on a wide range of topics, a functionary of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena said.

Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had contested the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls with cousin Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

While the Sena (UBT) secured 65 seats, the MNS won six, falling far behind the majority mark in the 227-member House. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, while ally Shiv Sena won 29 seats - comfortably crossing the majority mark of 114.

The MNS chief met Shinde at 'Nandanvan', the official residence of the deputy CM.

Thackeray's meeting with Shinde comes at a time when a section of his party leaders have openly voiced their disappointment over the lack of help from the Sena (UBT) in the civic elections.

His party has also demanded that the Sena (UBT) should nominate one MNS corporator from its quota in the BMC. However, there has been no response from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party so far.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) considers Shinde a bitter rival. Before talks began between Raj and Uddhav for an alliance, the latter's party had openly said the MNS president should not have any interaction with Shinde or the BJP.

"Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray paid a courtesy visit to Nandanvan, the official residence, today. During this visit, discussions took place on various topics. He also specially praised the improvements made while preserving the unique heritage character of the Nandanvan bungalow. He carefully examined the photo frames of old heritage buildings in Mumbai placed in the bungalow and evoked memories of old Mumbai," Shinde said in a post on Instagram.

Former Mumbai mayor and Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar said, "Nothing much should be inferred from the meeting. Raj Thackeray may have some work with the deputy CM, and there is nothing wrong in it." The high-stakes battle for the cash-rich BMC last month saw the Thackeray cousins reunite after two decades, only to see their hopes dashed.

The BJP emerged victorious, breaking the nearly three-decade-old dominance of the undivided Shiv Sena led by the Thackeray family.