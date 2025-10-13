Raj Thackeray guides MNS spokespersons day ahead of opposition presser

Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray held a meeting with his party spokespersons on Monday.

An MNS leader said Thackeray gave instructions regarding the party's position following a joint press conference of opposition leaders scheduled for Tuesday.

A delegation of Opposition parties, comprising Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, will meet the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra on Tuesday. They will later address a joint press conference.

"Many questions are expected to arise after the press conference, in which Raj Thackeray will also participate. We held a meeting to discuss the party's position on the questions that may come up," the MNS leader said. PTI PR NSK