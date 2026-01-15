Raj Thackeray has conceded defeat in BMC polls, hence blaming SEC: BJP leader Shelar

Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Thursday claimed that MNS chief Raj Thackeray had already accepted his party's defeat in the Mumbai civic polls and was blaming the State Election Commission for passing the buck.

Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray have raised objections over the use of Printing Auxiliary Display Units (PADU) during the civic elections underway on Thursday.

PADU is being used in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls for the first time to facilitate vote counting in the event of technical glitches in electronic voting machines (EVMs).

They will act as backup units, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani had said, adding that these, like the other EVM units, will remain with Returning Officers and will be used only in case of emergency.

To a question, Shelar said Raj Thackeray was coming up with baseless excuses to deflect responsibility for his party's performance in the BMC polls and blaming the SEC for passing the buck.

"I appeal to voters to come forward and vote in large numbers for progress and development. This is an opportunity to teach a lesson to (Uddhav) Thackeray and his way of running the BMC," he told reporters.

To a query on the Thackeray cousins projecting the Marathi identity as a core poll plank, Shelar dismissed it, saying it was not an issue in the campaign.

This election is about development and progressive policies for Mumbai, who will develop the city and how it will be developed are the issues, he maintained.

Shelar said Thackeray had adopted a similar campaign line in 2014 and 2017, but failed to get the expected success.

"When the vote counting is over tomorrow, you will see a tsunami in favour of the (BJP-led) Mahayuti here," he claimed.

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan, who cast his vote in the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation, said the party will sweep civic polls across the state and the people will vote for development.

Asked about violence at some places in the run-up to the polls, Chavan said, "It is unfortunate, but I hope police will look into it." PTI ND GK