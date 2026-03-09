Raj Thackeray launches membership drive on MNS foundation day

Pune, Mar 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday launched a membership drive to mark the party's 20th foundation day, urging cadres to work towards grassroots expansion of the outfit.

Addressing party workers during an event at Raigad Fort, Thackeray said party cadres should set up registration stalls at busy public places and interact with people.

"Many want to join our party. They don't just want to be members but want to become active members. Our workers should go to crowded places such as schools, colleges, temples and markets, meet people and enrol them," he said.

Thackeray announced the membership drive, saying the campaign was being launched from Raigad Fort, with the blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He also appealed to party workers and supporters from across the state to attend the party's annual Gudi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park on March 19.

"It is a coincidence that our first rally 20 years ago was held on March 19, and after two decades, the Gudi Padwa gathering will again fall on the same date," Thackeray said. PTI SPK ARU