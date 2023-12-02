Raj Thackeray meets CM Shinde, discusses issue of Marathi signboards, toll collection

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Saturday met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss the issues of toll collection and Marathi signboards outside shops in the state.

As per a statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO), the meeting took place at Varsha, the chief minister's official bungalow here.

Earlier this week, Thackeray had criticised the state government for “failing” to implement a Supreme Court directive on installing Marathi signboards on shops and other establishments and claimed the ruling coalition pays just “lip service” to Marathi and Hindutva issues.

The Supreme Court had earlier given shopkeepers a two-month deadline (which ended on November 25) to put up Marathi signboards outside their establishments and ordered a penalty of Rs 2,000 per day be imposed on violators.

The MNS had also earlier taken up the issue of toll collection in the state. PTI PR ARU