Raj Thackeray meets CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis amid poll tie-up buzz

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and MNS head Raj Thackeray met here on Thursday, amid talk of a possible alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting is underway at the Taj Lands End in suburban Bandra.

Earlier, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday in Delhi, in an indication that the BJP is looking to ally with him for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to boost its alliance in the western state.

Senior MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar had later said talks on the Lok Sabha polls between the two leaders were "positive", and details will be shared in a day or two.

Deputy CM Fadnavis on Wednesday said the talks between Union minister Shah and Raj Thackeray were positive, and the picture would be clear in the next few days.

Raj Thackeray had parted ways with the Shiv Sena when it was undivided and led by his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, and founded the MNS in 2006.

If the alliance is sealed, the MNS is likely be given one seat to contest from Mumbai.

Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4.