Raj Thackeray mocks Mahayuti over development claims, accuses it of bribery for votes

Thane, Jan 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Monday launched a strident attack on the ruling Mahayuti saying despite its claims of carrying out development, money was being offered for votes in the civic polls.

In a joint rally with the Shiv Sena (UBT) here, he said the police and poll machinery were watching helplessly while all kinds of irregularities were taking place with impunity in the civic polls scheduled for January 15.

He said a Vidyarthi Sena leader was murdered in Solapur, while other freak incidents included candidates "swallowing AB forms" to prevent rivals from contesting.

Thackeray also paraded some candidates from his party on stage claiming they were offered "Rs 5 crore" to withdraw from the race. He, however, did not give details of such offers.

He said Shailesh, Manisha and Pooja Dhatrak, candidates from one family in Kalyan Dombivali, were offered a "staggering Rs 15 crore", while Sushil Awte turned down a "Rs 1 crore bribe". Rajashri Naik was offered Rs 5 crore, Thackeray added.

All these candidates rejected such offers and continue to stay in the fray, showing the "swabhimani" blood of Maharashtra, Thackeray claimed.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which are fighting Thane polls in alliance, the MNS said, "On one hand, they claim they have done development, and on the other, they distribute Rs 5,000 per house for votes. They have turned elections into a bazaar." Polls to 29 municipal corporations will take place on January 15, while votes will be counted the next day. PTI COR BNM