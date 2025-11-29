Raj Thackeray opposes move to axe trees for Sadhu Gram; says govt should not let matter escalate

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) Opposition to the Maharashtra government's planned axing of trees to build 'Sadhu Gram' in Nashik ahead of the Kumbh Mela appears to be growing, with MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday saying the Devendra Fadnavis dispensation should respect people's sentiments and not allow the conflict to escalate.

Accusing the government of indulging in "opportunism", he said it plans to cut the trees under the pretext of Kumbh Mela, and then donate the land to their "favourite industrialists". He also said that if the government takes a "confrontational stance", then his party would stand with people in the fight.

Actor and tree activist Sayaji Shinde, who is a member of the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, visited the Tapovan area in Nashik on Saturday and said he would go against the government if it is adamant on cutting trees.

The Sadhu Gram for religious leaders and seers is being planned over 1,200 acres of Tapovan area ahead of the Kumbh Mela, starting from October 31, 2026. As many as 1,670 trees were marked for removal with yellow paint. Nature lovers and citizens had claimed that some of the trees are 100 years old.

A notice issued by the Nashik Municipal Corporation to cut down trees received hundreds of objections. A hearing on the objections held on Monday witnessed chaotic scenes as green activists and citizens strongly opposed the proposed tree-cutting drive.

In a social media post, Raj Thackeray said this is not the first time that the Kumbh Mela is happening in Nashik.

"When the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was in power in Nashik, many basic infrastructure works were carried out then. At that time, there were corporators who enabled a good dialogue between the administration that led to an excellent arrangement. When in power in Nashik, the MNS did not feel the need to cut trees," he said.

The government should not give a hollow assurance that new trees will be planted at a different location, because that never happens. And if the government has space to plant five times as many trees elsewhere, then why not build Sadhu Gram there instead, he asked.

"The (state) government should not resort to opportunism by giving the pretext of sadhus to benefit industrialists. Today, using the pretext of the Kumbh Mela, the trees will be cut, the land be levelled in the name of Sadhus, and then it will be donated to their favourite industrialists! That is the only thought this government seems to have!" the MNS president said.

"Otherwise, what else is going on in Maharashtra right now? Swallowing up land or working as brokers for industrialists - that is what the current ministers, MLAs, their relatives and their circles seem to be doing!" he alleged.

Nashik residents are strongly opposing this tree felling, he added.

"I urge the people of Nashik to stand firm. We will oppose the move even after the (local body) polls. I urge the government not to escalate the matter and respect the views of people. If the government takes a confrontational stand, then the MNS will be with the people in this fight and will always be," Thackeray said.

His attack on the state government comes a day after his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said Tapovan, where the proposed sadhu gram is to come up, is the place where it is widely believed that Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman resided during their exile.

"This cutting of trees is corruption in the name of Hindutva. BJP's Hindutva is fake and the trees are being cut to benefit the contractors," he had said.

During his visit on Saturday, Sayaji Shinde said, "Trees are our parents. We should not allow cutting of even a single tree for Sadhu Gram. Even if sadhus come and go, it does not make any difference, but the disappearance of trees will affect our lives and our future generations. Only trees are celebrities in this world. There is a need to protect them...do not implement a hidden agenda." "Not a single tree should be cut for Sadhu Gram. If our own people deceive us, how can we call them as our own people?" he asked.

"Sadhu, mahants are good people, but if 1,000 people come when 10 are needed at a place, they cannot be called sadhu, mahants. Such people should not come here and destroy Nashik. Local residents should come together to oppose this," Shinde said.

Despite requests of not cutting the trees, the government is adamant. So if needed, we will go against the government on the issue, Shinde added.

Cutting of trees is an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram, he said.

Shinde criticised minister Girish Mahajan and said he should desist from making controversial statements.

Hitting out at Shinde over the issue, Mahant Sudhirdas Maharaj of Akhil Bharatiya Panch Ramanandi Nirvani Akhada, said, "Sayaji Shinde does not know what Kumbh Mela is. Four hundred banyan trees will not be cut in Nashik. It seems that he has been misled and brought here. He should not criticize sadhu, mahants and Kumbh Mela." "Agitation is his right, but he should not speak against Kumbh Mela and sadhu, mahants. He is not aware of the Kumbh tradition," he said. PTI PR COR NP