Raj Thackeray raises questions about cleanliness of Ganga

Pune, Mar 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday raised questions about the cleanliness of the River Ganga and alleged that none of the rivers in the country were clean.

Thackeray was speaking at a programme organised to mark the 19th foundation day of his party.

The MNS chief said his party leader, Bala Nandgaonkar, had brought holy water from the Maha Kumbh, but he refused to drink it.

"I have seen several videos on social media about the state of the River Ganga. I saw some people scratching and washing their bodies in the river," he said.

He claimed that none of the rivers in India were clean.

"I have been hearing claims that 'Ganga will be cleaned soon' since Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister. Now is the time to come out of this myth," Thackeray added. PTI COR ARU