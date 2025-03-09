Raj Thackeray raises questions about cleanliness of Ganga, Godavari; BJP minister hits back

Pune/Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray raised questions about the cleanliness of the Ganga and claimed none of the rivers in the country were clean.

Thackeray was speaking at a programme organised in Pune to mark the 19th foundation day of his party on Saturday.

The MNS chief said his party leader, Bala Nandgaonkar, had brought holy water from the Maha Kumbh, but he refused to drink it.

"I have seen several videos on social media about the state of the Ganga. I saw some people scratching and washing their bodies in the river," he said.

"None of the rivers in India were clean. I have been hearing claims that 'Ganga will be cleaned soon' since Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister. Now is the time to come out of this myth," Thackeray added.

Thackeray had also asked if anyone would drink the water of Godavari river if lakhs of people took a holy dip in it.

Hitting back, Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan said Thackeray was entitled to his opinion but he cannot disregard the wishes of the lakhs who wanted to take a dip in the river.

Speaking to reporters in Nashik on Sunday, Mahajan said, "It is true that Godavari river water is currently polluted because factories release untreated water into it. We are setting up a sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 1200 MLD (million litres per day)." Responding to Thackeray's comments on the Maha Kumbh, Mahajan said the organisation of the massive congregation is based on scriptures and is also scientific.

It is the faith of lakhs of people, which may cause some change in the quality of the water, he asserted.

Nashik will host the Kumbh Mela in 2027. PTI COR ND ARU BNM