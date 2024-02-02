Raj Thackeray rebukes toll booth employees

Thane, Feb 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday took toll booth employees to task amid traffic jam here.

A video showing Thackeray questioning the toll booth employees went viral.

The MNS chief's vehicle was stuck in a traffic jam at Mulund toll booth around 7 pm. He was returning to Mumbai from Nashik, sources said.

Thackeray had in the past launched agitations against toll recovery on major roads in Maharashtra, alleging irregularities and lack of transparency. PTI COR KRK