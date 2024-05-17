Raj Thackeray shares stage with Modi in Mumbai, speaks about Centre's 'courageous' decisions

Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally in Mumbai and praised the Centre over construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and nullification of Article 370.

Addressing the rally at the sprawling Shivaji Park ground in Dadar, Raj Thackeray, who has extended unconditional support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ruling allies in Maharashtra in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, listed out his expectations from the PM in his third term in office.

The MNS leader justified his decision to support a third term in office for Modi and referred to the Ram temple construction, removal of Article 370 (which provided special status to J&K) and banning of instant triple talaq by his government.

"I consider these as courageous decisions. Now, I expect Modiji to accord classical language status to Marathi, include Maratha history in school curriculums in the country and preserve Shivaji-era forts," he said.

The ongoing work on the Mumbai-Goa highway also needs to be expedited, said Raj Thackeray.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was not been seen in public after the May 7 voting in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat in his home turf, was also present at the rally organised in support of Shiv Sena-BJP's Lok Sabha candidates in Mumbai.

He castigated the opposition for not speaking about development issues and said only PM Modi can provide a strong leadership to the country.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) president and former CM Uddhav Thackeray, saying he has stopped his earlier practice of using the word "Hindu" while addressing gatherings.

"The Shivaji Park ground used to hear "my Hindu brothers and sisters" call by (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray. Now, Uddhav Thackeray has stopped using the word Hindu. When Modi was giving vaccines against COVID-19, the Uddhav Thackeray regime saw khichdi scam...body bags scam ," the BJP leader said, hitting out at his former ally.

Sena founder late Bal Thackeray used to address annual Dussehra rallies in the Shivaji Park ground.

Fadnavis maintained Uddhav Thackeray's rallies are seeing Pakistan flags and glorification of medieval-era Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan.

"The poor have the first right over country's resources irrespective of their religion," he said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, who has allied with the Congress and the NCP (SP), cannot now dare to say "Garve se kaho hum Hindu hai" (say with pride that I am a Hindu).

"Never before anyone has seen a chameleon change colours so fast," he remarked, slamming his political rival without naming him.

"Balasaheb had asked his supporters to hit (Congress leader) Mani Shankar Aiyar's photo with chappals when he insulted (Hindutva icon Veer) Savarkar. But Uddhav Thackeray is keeping the Congress's shoes on his head," he opined.

"We are going ahead with his (Balasaheb's) ideology. We don't want his property. True followers of Balasaheb will never vote for the Congress," said Shinde, who revolted against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership in June 2022.

Shinde sought votes for Modi, saying he has kept India secure, improved its economy and leading the country towards becoming a super power.

Thirteen Lok Sabha seats, including 6 in Mumbai, will vote on May 20 in the fifth and last phase of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. PTI MR VT RSY