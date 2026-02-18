Raj Thackeray, Shinde meet for first time since Mumbai civic polls

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) MNS president Raj Thackeray met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his residence here on Wednesday, their first in-person interaction after the Mumbai civic body polls last month.

Both leaders held discussions on a wide range of topics, a functionary of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena said.

Raj Thackeray's meeting with Shinde comes at a time when a section of MNS leaders have openly voiced their disappointment over the lack of help from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

The MNS leader met Shinde at 'Nandanvan', the official residence of the deputy CM.

The high-stakes battle for the cash-rich BMC last month saw the Thackeray cousins reunite after two decades, only to see their hopes dashed.

The BJP emerged victorious, breaking the nearly three-decade-old dominance of the undivided Shiv Sena led by the Thackeray family. PTI PR GK