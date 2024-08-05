Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Monday slammed NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar for the latter's recent statement that he feared the state could face Manipur-like disturbances.
Pawar had made the statement during an event in Navi Mumbai, where he also said there was need to preserve unity among people in the state.
When asked about Pawar's comments, Thackeray said, "What exactly does he want to happen in Maharashtra? Does he wish a repetition of Manipur here? He has to play a role in safeguarding Maharashtra from becoming another Manipur." Speaking to reporters in Pandharpur in Solapur, Thackeray also said he wanted to field candidates from 225-250 seats in the state assembly polls likely to be held in October.
Asked if Worli, which is currently held by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and the MNS chief's nephew Aaditya Thackeray, is one of them, he said he intended to field candidates in the majority of the constituencies "without focusing on the opposition or specific contestants from particular areas". PTI ND BNM
Raj Thackeray slams Sharad Pawar over Maharashtra-Manipur comment
