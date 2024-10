Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray will meet party officials from the Marathwada region here on Saturday, a party official said on Friday.

The MNS chief and his son Amit will arrive in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday morning.

As per a release, Thackeray will hold meetings with 25 to 30 party officials each from all eight districts of Marathwada and party observers have been called to attend. PTI AW ARU