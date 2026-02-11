Raj Thackeray `too scared' of PM Modi: Koshyari

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) A day after Raj Thackeray claimed that prominent personalities from various fields attended an RSS event here only out of fear of the Modi government, former Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday said the MNS chief was "too scared" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bollywood personalities including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar, as well as some serving IAS officers were among those present at the interactive session of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat over the weekend. "I do not think they came out of fear. Raj Thackeray is too scared of Modi," Koshyari told reporters in Nashik when asked about Thackeray's comment.

""Like Lord Ram, all citizens are same to Modi. I respect Raj, he is like a younger brother. He shouldn't be scared of Modi but go closer to him. He should be scared of wrongdoings. You are in the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," the veteran BJP leader said.

During the event in Mumbai, Bhagwat had said, responding to a question on the language row, that the "localised disease" should not spread.

Reacting to it, Thackeray said if Bhagwat felt that love for one's language and state was a disease, then a majority of the states suffered from it, but he does not give "sermons" to other states. PTI MR KRK