Raj Thackeray urges Jarange to end his fast, seeks special session of state legislature on Maratha quota issue

Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Tuesday urged Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to call off his indefinite hunger strike and also demanded that a special session of the Maharashtra legislature be convened to discuss the quota issue.

Advertisment

In a letter to Jarange, Thackeray said those who could not get the benefits of reservation should get them, and reservation should be on the basis of economic condition.

"A special session of the state legislature should he convened by the government to discuss the issue. Let everyone know what various opinions are and under what law the government is planning to grant reservation," Thackeray said.

A proposal can then be sent to the Centre which can be asked to deal with the issue, he added.

Jarange has been on an indefinite hunger strike at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district since October 25 to demand reservation for the Maratha community.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called an all-party meeting on the issue on Wednesday. PTI PR KRK