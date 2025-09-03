Raj Thackeray visits CM Fadnavis's house on occasion of Ganesh festival

Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Wednesday visited `Varsha', the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on the occasion of Ganesh festival.

Thackeray's visit to `Varsha' along with his wife Sharmila followed a visit by Fadnavis to the MNS chief's house during the ongoing festival. Thackeray and Fadnavis are known to share a good rapport.

In June, Thackeray-led MNS and his cousin Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) had launched an agitation against the Fadnavis government's decision to make Hindi mandatory for students of Class 1-5. The decision was eventually reversed.

There is a strong buzz of rapprochement between the two Thackeray cousins ahead of the local body polls. PTI PR KRK