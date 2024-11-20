Raj Thackeray votes for son Amit in Mumbai's Mahim constituency

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Wednesday voted for his son Amit, who is making his electoral debut from the Mahim assembly seat in Mumbai.

Talking to reporters later, Thackeray said people have seen the outcome of lower percentage in the last five years and urged voters to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

Not voting cannot be an option, he said.

When asked how he felt voting for his son, he smiled and said, "It was (a) good (feeling)." The MNS president was accompanied by his wife Sharmila and daughter Urvashi.

Amit is making his electoral debut from Mahim which is witnessing a triangular contest this time with ruling Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Mahesh Sawant also being in the fray.