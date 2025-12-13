Raj Thackeray writes to CM Fadnavis, flags increase in missing children cases

Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Saturday expressed concern over the rise in the cases of children going missing, and demanded that the state government take necessary steps.

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he cited the National Crime Record Bureau data to point out that the number of missing children in the state rose by 30 per cent from 2021 to 2024.

Small children are kidnapped and made to beg but the government was not taking any action against the inter-state gangs involved in the racket, Thackeray said.

First Information Reports are registered after children go missing, but thousands of cases are not even reported to police, the MNS chief said, asking whether the government and the opposition do not feel the need to discuss the issue during the ongoing session of the state legislature. PTI PR KRK