Raj: Three killed in Alwar as speeding car hits bike

Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) Three people riding a motorbike were killed on Monday after a car hit them in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said. The accident took place near the Dhaipedi village in the Akbarpur area here where a speeding car hit the bike, killing the three of them, Sub-Inspector Prem Lata said.

The car driver fled the accident spot and his vehicle has been seized, Lata said.

While the police could identify two deceased persons as Mahendra Gurjar (22) and Sundar (19), efforts are underway to identify a young woman who also lost her life in the accident, the SI said.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the absconding driver, she added. PTI AG RPA