Raj to double sports budget, devise policy for youth's personality development: Minister

Jaipur, Jul 24 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will double its sports budget and formulate a sports policy for the all-round personality development of youth, Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore has said.

Participating in a debate on the Youth Affairs and Sports Department's grant demand in the state Assembly on Tuesday evening, the minister said the government will connect sports to the grassroots level.

After the discussion, the House passed a grant of more than Rs 200 crore for the Youth Affairs and Sports Department by a voice vote.

"We want to take the youth and players forward. Keeping this in mind, many important provisions have been made in the budget," Rathore, the Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, said.

"While establishing the Rajasthan Sports Modernisation Mission, the budget amount of Rs 475 crore last year for the sports sector will be doubled in a phased manner," he added.

Rathore said the Sports Policy-2024 will be made for the all-round personality development of the youth to realise the dream of a developed Rajasthan.

A separate fund will be created so that the best players from the state can get high-level facilities. The state government will ensure that the athletes regularly participate in International sports events to get a competitive edge.

He said to overcome the problem of fake certificates, a 'one-time registration' of new players will be done. PTI AG RHL