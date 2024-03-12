Raj: Two cops suspended for negligence after robbers decamp with solar plates from plant

Jodhpur, Mar 12 (PTI) Two officers of Rajasthan Police were on Tuesday suspended for failing to take immediate action during a robbery at a solar power plant in Phalodi district last week, officials said.

One of the suspended officers is a sub-inspector while the other is an assistant SI, both posted at Phalodi Police Station.

Phalodi SP Pooja Awana said the duo had failed to report an incident of loot. "Treating it as a grave negligence in discharging their duties, we suspended SI Hanuwant Singh and ASI Radha Kishan on Tuesday," said Awana. Some robbers had attacked a solar power plant in Ugras village in Phalodi last week. They had allegedly fired gunshots to threaten the guards at the plant and had decamped with a large number of solar plates, the police said.

According to the sources, both the officers had reported the incident to their immediate seniors but not the police control room, which led to delay in the police team reaching the spot. PTI COR RPA