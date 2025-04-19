Raj, Uddhav spark rapprochement buzz, say ready to ignore trivial issues

Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) Estranged cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray have sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways.

While Raj, who heads the MNS, said uniting in the interests of "Marathi manoos" was not difficult, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided that those working against Maharashtra's interests were not entertained.

Uddhav's assertion was seen as a veiled reference to the MNS chief recently hosting Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the rival Shiv Sena, at his residence.

Without naming his cousin, Uddhav Thackeray said nothing should be done to help the "thieves", apparent reference to BJP and Shinde-led Sena.

The buzz about rapprochement started after Raj Thackeray said in a podcast interview with film-maker Mahesh Manjrekar -- recorded weeks ago but released on Saturday -- that he had no issues when working with Uddhav in the undivided Shiv Sena. The question is does Uddhav want to work with him, he said.

"For a bigger cause, our fights and issues are trivial. Maharashtra is very big. For Maharashtra, the existence of Marathi manoos (native Marathi-speakers), these fights are very trivial. I don't think it is a difficult task to come together and stay united. But the issue is of desire," said the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief.

"It is not the question of my wish or selfishness. We need to look at the larger picture. All Maharashtrians should form one party," Raj said when asked whether the estranged cousins could come together.

Later in the day, speaking at a Sena (UBT) event, Uddhav Thackeray said, "I am also ready to put aside trivial issues and I appeal to everyone to come together for the sake of Marathi manoos." Without naming Raj, he said had the latter opposed businesses from Maharashtra going to Gujarat, a government caring for the interests of Maharashtra would have been formed in Delhi and Maharashtra.

"It cannot be that (you) support (BJP during Lok Sabha polls), then oppose (during assembly polls) and again compromise. This cannot happen," said Uddhav, a former chief minister.

"First decide that whoever works against the interests of Maharashtra will not be welcomed at home, you will not go to their homes and break bread with them. Then talk about the interests of Maharashtra," he added.

During the Lok Sabha polls, Raj Thackeray had announced unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Uddhav further said he was ready to set aside minor disagreements. "I am saying I don't have fights with anyone, and if any, I am resolving them. But decide on this first," he said.

MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande struck a discordant note, saying his party had a bad experience with Uddhav Thackeray during the 2014 assembly polls and 2017 civic body polls when there was a chorus of demand that the cousins should reunite.

"I don't think (Raj) saheb has given any proposal for an alliance after such a bad experience. Now they are asking us not to talk to the BJP. (But) If Prime Minister Narendra Modi were to call Uddhav, he will go running to the BJP," Deshpande said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the two cousins share "ties of blood". "Raj Thackeray has expressed his opinion. Uddhav ji has responded. Now let's wait and watch," Raut said.

Asked about the Uddhav's demands, he said they were not pre-conditions but feelings of people. "The enemies of Maharashtra should not be entertained. Today's BJP is the number one enemy of Maharashtra," he said.

Speaking to reporters elsewhere, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "If they come together, we are happy. Estranged people should come together, and if their disputes end, it is a good thing.

Asked if this would have an impact in the BMC elections, he asserted that the BJP-led NDA will win the polls.

The statements by the cousins come as elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, pending for three years, could be held this year. The issue of Marathi identity has come to the fore once again with the Sena (UBT) opposing the "imposition" of Hindi in Maharashtra after the BJP-led state government gave its nod to a three-language formula under NEP that involves teaching Hindi from Class 1.

Raj, nephew of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, quit the party in January 2006, blaming Uddhav for his decision. He then launched the MNS which initially took a strident anti-North Indian stand.

But after winning 13 seats in the 2009 assembly elections, MNS was pushed to the margins. It drew a blank in the 2024 assembly polls.

Uddhav Thackeray received a major setback in 2022 when Eknath Shinde split the Shiv Sena and toppled his government. In the assembly polls, the Sena (UBT) was reduced to 20 seats.

The party will have to fight the Shinde-led Sena and BJP to protect its citadel of Mumbai in the civic polls.

Responding to a question by reporters, state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said if the two Thackeray families came together, there was no reason to object.

"When Raj Thackeray says his issues with Uddhav Thackeray are not bigger than Maharashtra, he must be hinting that BJP is causing harm to Maharashtra....that investment is going out of Maharashtra," he said in Pune. Notably, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) are allies at present. "The BJP is trying to undermine the language and culture of Maharashtra, and Raj Thackeray's stand seems to endorse this view," Sapkal added. PTI PR SPK SM NSK KRK