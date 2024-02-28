Raj: Youth gets 20 years in jail for sexually exploiting 4-year-old girl

Kota, Feb 28 (PTI) A POCSO court here on Wednesday sentenced a 19-year-old youth of 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The court convicted Chandan alias Babulal and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him, public prosecutor Ramhaitar Gurjar told.

On March 26, 2023, Babulal took the four-year-old girl to his room on some pretext and sexually abused her, he said.

The minor narrated her ordeal to her parents the same day following which they moved to police and lodged a case. Babulal was arrested in May last year and since then he had been in jail under judicial custody, he said. PTI COR NB NB