Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Children without sanskar become Sonam, says MP minister

Indore, June 11 (PTI) Describing the murder of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi as an incident that has tarnished Indore's reputation, Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has emphasised the importance of imparting sanskar to ensure that children don't become like Sonam, the prime accused.

Speaking at a Bhoomi Pujan and inauguration event for various development projects in his Indore-1 constituency, Vijayvargiya said, "It is good to educate children, but it is equally important to instil values. Without sanskar, children become like Sonam. This daughter has brought shame to Indore".

He further said: "If children are only educated but not given sanskar, they live like animals, leading a bestial life".

Citing a religious discourse by Sadhvi Kankeshwari Devi, he said, "She told me that if a woman lacks remorse, affection, and love, she becomes like Putana—the demoness who tried to kill Lord Krishna." Sonam is accused of plotting the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi with her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha while the newly-married couple was honeymooning in Meghalaya.

Police have arrested five persons, including three assailants. All of them are currently in the custody of Meghalaya Police.