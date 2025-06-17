Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Meghalaya police team visits Indore flat, Sonam's `hide-out'

Indore, Jun 17 (PTI) To connect the dots in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, a team of Meghalaya police on Tuesday visited a flat in Indore city where main accused Sonam is suspected to have hidden for a few days after the crime in the north-eastern state.

"A Meghalaya police team visited the flat in Dewas Naka area....We have received information that after Raghuvanshi's murder, his wife Sonam was hiding in this flat for a few days. She later went to Uttar Pradesh where she was arrested," a local police official told PTI.

The Meghalaya cops may also visit the houses of the accused in Indore for investigation and record the statements of family members of Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam, he indicated.

Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam, her alleged lover Raj Kushwah (20) and three of Kushwah's friends - Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi - have been arrested for alleged involvement in Raghuvanshi's murder on May 23 when he and Sonam were on honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Raghuvanshi's mutilated body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) of East Khasi Hills district on June 2.

Four days ago, businessman Shilom James, who runs a property management firm in Indore, claimed that Vishal Chauhan, one of the accused, had met him on May 30 and rented a flat in Dewas Naka area for Rs 17,000 per month. It is suspected that following the murder, Sonam returned to Indore and stayed in this flat for some days. PTI HWP MAS KRK