Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Meghalaya Police to file chargesheet by August-end

Shillong, Aug 22 (PTI) Meghalaya Police will file its chargesheet by August-end against prime accused Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha and five others in the May 23 Sohra murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, well within the three-month deadline from their June arrest, officials said on Friday.

All five accused are currently in judicial custody.

Additional Public Prosecutor Tushar Chandra told PTI that the investigation is almost complete and the chargesheet will be filed within this month.

He added that the accused will be produced before the court again on either August 27 or 28.

Besides Sonam and Raj Kushwaha, police have also arrested three alleged henchmen — Anand Singh Kurmi, Akash Rajput and Vishal Singh Chauhan — for their role in the crime.

Three other co-accused, property owner L Tomar, property dealer Silome James and security guard Balbir Ahirwar, have been granted bail, officials said.

The murder of Raja Raghuvanshi had triggered widespread outrage, with the police terming it one of the most gruesome killings in recent times in the hill state. PTI JOP MNB