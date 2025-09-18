Raja Shankar Shah, Raghunath sacrificed their lives for `swadeshi': MP CM

Jabalpur, Sep 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said freedom fighters Raja Shankar Shah and his son Kunwar Raghunath Shah sacrificed their lives for the cause `swadeshi'.

Speaking at a function to mark the 168th martyrdom day of the father-son duo at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Convention Centre here, Yadav said they fought with the belief that India must have its own government and laws.

Shankar Shah, ruler of the kingdom of Garha in Gondwana, and his son were executed by the British during the 1857 uprising.

The tribal rulers continued the tradition of Rani Durgavati, (a Gondwana queen who died fighting against the Mughals) and raised their voice against the British through poetry and songs that inspired people to protect their land, forest and nation, said the chief minister.

"The British could not tolerate their rebellion and, displaying cowardice, blew up the father-son duo from the mouth of a cannon without trial in Jabalpur," Yadav said.

The British had offered to release Shankar Shah and Kunwar Raghunath Shah if they converted, accepted the colonial rule and sought pardon, but the duo rejected the offer, he noted.

"Raja Shankar Shah and Kunwar Raghunath Shah declared that if they survived the blast, they would again write songs against the British and fight for the nation's freedom," Yadav said.

The father and son would continue to inspire the country, he said as he paid floral tributes at the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been leading a national campaign to adopt swadeshi (indigenous goods), and the path to developed India passes through self-reliance, Yadav said.

He also cited women's self-help groups in the state as examples of economic independence, and urged people to buy swadeshi products. "Say with pride, we will adopt swadeshi," he added. PTI LAL KRK