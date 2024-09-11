Raja Singh urges police to take steps to check harassment of women during Ganesh idols immersion

Hyderabad, Sep 11 (PTI) BJP MLA in Telangana Raja Singh on Wednesday urged Hyderabad police Commissioner C V Anand to take measures to check incidents like drinking alcohol and harassment of women by some persons during the immersion of Ganesh idols on September 17.

In a letter to the Commissioner, he said, in recent years, certain individuals with "malicious intent" joining the immersion processions, creating nuisance by engaging in inappropriate activities has been seen.

"There have been incidents where people, sitting on tuskers (trucks), drink alcohol openly and throw water packets at the public, often targeting women in particular. The harassment of women and girls has unfortunately become an issue that tarnishes the sanctity of the celebration," said Raja Singh, MLA from Goshamahal here.

Such behaviour is deeply disrespectful and disrupts the spiritual significance of the festival, he said, urging the police official to take strict measures to control such behaviour.

The immersion of thousands of Ganesh idols, marking the conclusion of nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, would take place this year on September 17. PTI SJR SS