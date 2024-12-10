Rajaji's principles motivate us to ensure every Indian leads life of dignity: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to freedom fighter C Rajagopalachari on his birth anniversary and said he is remembered for his rich contribution to India's freedom struggle and efforts to further India's progress.

Rajagopalachari was a statesman, lawyer, freedom fighter and the only Indian governor-general of the country, an office that was abolished after India achieved independence from British rule.

"Remembering Shri C. Rajagopalachari on his birth anniversary. He is remembered for his rich contribution to India's freedom struggle and efforts to further India’s progress," Modi said in a post on X.

"He was a multifaceted persona, leaving a strong impact on governance, literature and social empowerment. Rajaji's principles motivate us to ensure every Indian leads a life of dignity and prosperity," the prime minister said. PTI ASK DIV DIV