Rajanna expresses confidence about returning as minister in current govt tenure

Tumakuru (Karnataka), Aug 15 (PTI) K N Rajanna, who was recently sacked from the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet in Karnataka, on Friday expressed confidence about coming back as minister within the current government's tenure.

The Madhugiri MLA said he will be going to New Delhi after the Assembly session to meet the high command leaders to know the exact reasons for his sacking.

Rajanna, who was Cooperative Minister was removed from the cabinet on Monday, following directions from the Congress high command.

His recent comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "vote theft" allegations during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls seem to have proved costly for him.

Noting that the voter lists for the polls in Karnataka were prepared under the Congress government, he had questioned his own party as to why they didn't stop the irregularities then.

"I will take the minister post when the time comes in this government's tenure. Why do you have any doubts?" Rajanna asked while responding to a question.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "I have achieved everything I desired in life so far. I will achieve this (minister post) too in this term itself." Responding to a question, Rajanna said he is confident that the high command will get convinced.

"There may be some people in Delhi who are doing things systematically (against me). It is not that I don't know how to systematically finish off someone (politically). I too know that skill, but why waste time on it? Same time can be utilised for the good for the people," he said.

Asked whether unseen hands were behind his sacking, without naming anyone, he said, "Without unseen hands, how will the decision come all of a sudden? The chief minister himself wasn't aware that the high command was thinking on these lines. While on the way from his home to Vidhana Soudha, the CM was seen speaking to someone over the phone alone for some time. Some channels showed the videos. It was the same matter (sacking). The CM got to know only then." "Siddaramaiah had tried to convince the high command, but when they said a decision had been made, the CM told me the situation. I said fine....," he added.

Rajanna said he is still not aware of the exact reason for his sacking.

"After the Assembly session is over, I will go to Delhi and meet the leaders there and try to find out the reason. I'm not sad about losing power...such ups and downs in politics are not new to me. Until there is public support, I will face it," he added.

Asked whether his open statements proved costly for him, Rajanna said, "In which statement have I spoken ill about someone. I might have spoken certain truth. I will go to Delhi and try to know what the reason is. Will see what they say." Someone might have complained to high command distorting my various statements. "Such things will be there. Will try to know...," he said.

Asked about BJP leaders like B Sriramulu inviting him to their party, Rajanna said they might have spoken out of good will towards me.

"Just because they have invited me, can I go? Why should I go? Congress has given everything to me. There will be phases in politics..." Rajanna is the second minister to be out of Siddaramaiah's Cabinet after the Congress came to power in 2023.

Last year, Bellary MLA B Nagendra had to resign following allegations against him in connection with embezzlement at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation. PTI KSU KH