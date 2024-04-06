Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj film festival to be held in Latur

Latur (Maha), Apr 6 (PTI) The second edition of one-day Lokraja Rajarshi Shahu film festival will be held in Latur city of Maharashtra on Sunday.

A total of 11 films will be screened in the festival where entry is free for anyone above 18, said Anil Kamble, actor and a member of the organising team.

The festival has been organized by Shiv Chhatrapati Education Society's Rajarshi Shahu Mahavidyalya.

"Golden Toilet", (directed by Umesh Malan), "Ankur" (directed by Mohan Dhuldhar), "Duparchi Shala" (directed by Rauba Gajmal), "Bakru" (directed by Anup Dhekane), "Dobya" (directed by Ashutosh Jare), "Capsule" (directed by Shivaji Karde), "Gondhal" (directed by Jayesh Mahamuni), "Andhar Visarleli Mansa" (directed by Nilesh Dhumal), "Dump Yard" (directed by Nikhil Shinde), "Harvale Aahet", (directed by Anand Pandey), "Woong Woong" (directed by Minal Rathod) will be screened at the festival.

Principal Dr Mahadev Gavhane will inaugurate the festival at 9.30 am. PTI COR KRK