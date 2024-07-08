Rajasekhara Reddy's absence clearly visible, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 8 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday paid homage to YS Rajasekhara Reddy on the 75th birth anniversary of the former CM of united Andhra Pradesh and said his absence is being felt clearly.

Addressing an event organised in Vijayawada by the Andhra Pradesh unit of the Congress, the Telangana CM observed that the society was discussing the vacuum left by Rajasekhara Reddy.

"The absence of YSR is clearly visible and society is discussing it. Though the party (Congress) is weak here (in Andhra Pradesh) there is no dearth of admirers," said Revanth Reddy.

Terming the late Congress stalwart as the architect of welfare schemes, he highlighted that Rajasekhara Reddy's memories are permanently etched in the minds of the people.

Further, Revanth Reddy recalled that YSR's padayatra (political walkathon) of 1,400 km from Chevella to Icchapuram enabled the Congress party to come to power in 2004.

He observed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo' yatra brought the Congress party to power in Karnataka and Telangana, including earning the opposition party status in the Lok Sabha.

He further claimed that the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila was the principal opposition leader in the state.

Revanth Reddy pointed out that people who do business in the name of YSR were not his successors but those who actually uphold his values and ambitions are, without taking any names.

Promising to strengthen the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh, he vowed to do the groundwork if a by-election arises in Kadapa.

Earlier, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tribute to his late father and former CM Rajasekhara Reddy at Idupulupaya in Kadapa district.

In a post on X, Reddy said, "Daddy, your 75th birthday is a festival for all of us...Considering your ambitions as our goals we are working for the welfare of crores of families." Across the state, several YSRCP leaders and activists paid homage to the former CM, who died in a chopper crash on September 2, 2009.

Accompanied by family members and party leaders, the opposition leader took part in a prayer meeting at his father's grave.

Sharmila, Rajasekhara Reddy's daughter, also paid homage along with Congress leaders and family members at the former CM's grave. PTI STH SS