Rajastha: SOG arrests 4 over use of dummy candidates in recruitment exams

Jaipur, Nov 27 (PTI) The Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police has arrested three physical training instructors and a lecturer in connection with the use of dummy candidates in recruitment exams, officials said on Wednesday.
While the physical training instructors (PTIs) have been accused of placing 'dummy' candidates in their place in the recruitment exam held in 2022, the lecturer allegedly appeared as a dummy candidate for some other person in another recruitment test, they added.
Additional Director General VK Singh said the Special Operations Group (SOG) received a complaint on its helpline alleging the three PTIs used dummy candidates to clear the exam besides submitting fake B.P.Ed degrees.
A local court has sent the PTIs -- Swaroopa Ram, Bharmal Ram and Ladu Ram -- to police remand, the ADG said.
Kamal Vishnoi, who was posted as a lecturer in Jalore, was arrested for appearing in a recruitment exam in place of a person named Rajendra, the ADG said. PTI SDA ARI