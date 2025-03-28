Rajastham CM gets death threat from jail inmate: Police

Jaipur, Mar 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma received a death threat from a jailed man on Friday morning, police said. This is the fourth time in 14 months that the CM has received a death threat.

He allegedly called the Bikaner Police Control Room from a mobile phone and claimed that he would kill the chief minister, SP Kavendra Singh Sagar said.

Police reached the Bikaner Central Jail and detained Adil. His motive and how he got hold of a phone is being investigated, the SP said.

He said Adil is a drug addict with some mental health issues and has slit his hands previously. The mobile phone was recovered from him.

On Wednesday, Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa also received a death threat from a Jaipur Central Jail inmate. Three people were detained by the police the next day. PTI AG SKY SKY