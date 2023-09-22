Rajasthan: 1 killed, 3 injured after being attacked by mentally challenged man

Jaipur, Sep 22 (PTI) A 75-year-old man was killed and three others were injured after a mentally challenged man allegedly attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon in Rajasthan's Deedwana-Kuchaman district on Friday, police said.

Mohammad Amin (40) attacked the pedestrians near the Makrana Pulia gate, Makarana Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Singh.

Abdul Jabbar (75) died while Haji Hayat Gasawat (75), Subhash Sen (54) and Hazarilal (50) were injured, he said.

The SHO said that preliminary investigation has revealed the accused is mentally challenged, adding he was naked when caught.

He said that the body of the 75-year-old man was handed over to his family members after postmortem.

The SHO said that the accused has been charged under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He said that the injured were admitted to a local hospital, adding that the matter in being investigated. PTI AG AS ANB ANB