Rajasthan: 11 arrested in 2022 Forest Guard Recruitment Exam paper leak case

Jaipur, Jul 6 (PTI) Eleven people have been arrested in Rajasthan for their alleged involvement in the 2022 Forest Guard Recruitment Exam paper leak case, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

The arrests were made by the Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG).

On June 28, police arrested two accused Praveen Malviya and her wife Savita Dodiyar in Banswara, an official said.

During interrogation, they revealed that one Sakan Singh Khadia had asked them to find people who could pay Rs 8 lakh for the question paper, the official said.

According to the official statement, Malviya and Dodiyar arranged eight candidates who were ready to pay for the paper.

The SOG has arrested 11 people in the case and further interrogation is on, the statement said. PTI AG NSD NSD