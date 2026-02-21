Rajasthan: 13-year-old goes missing on way to school; body found in semi-naked state

Jaipur, Feb 21 (PTI) The semi-naked body of a 13-year-old girl was found in bushes near a canal here after she allegedly went missing while on her way to appear for her school examination on Saturday, police said.

The girl had left home on foot to appear for the Class 8 board examination at her school around 2 km from her residence. When she failed to reach the examination centre, school authorities alerted her family, who then launched a search and found her body in bushes near the canal, they added.

Superintendent of Police Kavendra Singh Sagar said a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team reached the spot and collected evidence.

"Whether the girl was sexually assaulted will only be confirmed after the post-mortem. The matter is under investigation," he said, adding that a case has been registered in this connection.

Family members, who gathered at the scene, refused to allow the body to be removed until the FSL team collected evidence from the spot.

They also demanded immediate arrest of those responsible.

According to the family, the girl used to walk to her school daily and had left home in the morning to appear for her board exams. PTI AG ARB ARB