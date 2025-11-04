Rajasthan: 14 injured in cylinder explosion in Jodhpur

Jodhpur, Nov 4 (PTI) At least 14 people were injured after a cylinder exploded at a house here on Tuesday evening, police said.

Among the injured, 11 were referred to Jodhpur while two are undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in a critical condition, they said.

Police said the cylinder went off when some welding work was ongoing in the house in Hariyadhana village of Baori subdivision. A wedding was scheduled in the house two weeks later and preparations for it were underway when the blast happened.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jawahar Chaudhary said around 14 people have been injured and most of them have been referred to Jodhpur.

The explosion triggered panic and chaos among villagers. Police said efforts are on to ascertain if the explosion was caused by the welding cylinder or an LPG cylinder kept in the house.