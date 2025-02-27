Rajasthan: 14-year-old girl hangs self after man rapes, impregnates her

Jaipur, Feb 27 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself in her house in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan, police said, adding a suicide note was recovered from her room where she alleged a man of raping and impregnating her.

According to police the incident took place on Wednesday night and her body was found in the room late Thursday.

A suicide note was recovered from her room in which she accused Raju of raping and impregnating her, they said.

The body was handed over to family members after postmortem. A case for rape and abetment to suicide has also been registered against the man, they added. PTI SDA OZ OZ