Rajasthan: 14-year-old student dies by suicide in Sikar; police probing circumstances

Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) A ninth-grade student in Rajasthan's Sikar district allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the student hanged himself at his home under Udyog Nagar police station limits.

No suicide note was found, they said, adding that investigation is on to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident.

Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar Budania said Girraj (14) had come to Sikar for his studies and lived in a rented house in the Radhakishanpura area with his mother and elder sister.

He was studying in ninth grade at a private institute in Sikar.

On Wednesday, Girraj's mother had gone to drop her daughter at her coaching classes. When she returned home, the room was locked from the inside. When there was no response, she broke down the door with the help of neighbours and found Girraj hanging, police said.

The body was handed over to the family after a postmortem examination, they said, adding, a case has been registered.