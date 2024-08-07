Rajasthan: 14-yr-old girl dies, sister injured as portion of house collapses on them

Kota (Rajasthan) August 7 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl died while her younger sister was critically injured after a portion of a concrete house collapsed on them in a village of Bundi district on Wednesday early morning, police said.

The incident occurred in Bhavpura village under Lakheri police station limits at around 5.30 am on Wednesday when the two sisters -- Sheetal Rager (14) and Bharti (12) -- were preparing tea in one of the rooms of their house, SHO at Lakheri police station Subash Sharma said.

The ceiling and walls of the room suddenly collapsed over the girls, he said.

Their father Ramdayal and other members of the family were in another section of the house at the time of the incident and escaped unhurt, he added.

Hearing the noise, the neighbours rushed to the spot and rescued the two girls from debris and took them to a local hospital, where doctors declared the elder sister brought dead while her younger sister, the SHO said.

Bharti was referred to the MBS hospital here after primary medical care at a community health centre in Lakheri and her elder sister's body was handed over to their family members after postmortem later in the day, he added.

Incessant rains in the area for the last few days was likely to have caused the collapse, the officer further said, adding that the house was built of concrete and bricks. PTI COR RPA