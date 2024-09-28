Rajasthan: 15-year-old among 2 killed in road accident in Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 28 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy and a woman were killed when a tractor-trolley loaded with iron rods hit their motorcycle in Jaipur on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Om Prakash and Mona Sharma (24), they said.

Both victims, residents of Balaji Vihar Vatika, were travelling together on the bike. Prakash was on his way to drop Mona off at her college located at India Gate here, police said.

They were hit by an overloaded tractor-trolley. The driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. The locals staged protests and burned the tyres of the truck on the road, police said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, they added.