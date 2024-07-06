Rajasthan: 16-year-old boy with heart ailment collapses in school, dies

Jaipur, Jul 6 (PTI) A Class 10 student with a heart ailment fell unconscious at a school in Rajasthan's Dausa district and died on Saturday, a day after his birthday, police said.

Doctors suspect that 16-year-old Yatendra Upadhyay suffered a heart attack but the exact cause of death can only be ascertained after postmortem, for which the boy's family members have not consented, SHO Bandikui police station Prem Chand said.

He said the administration of the private school took Upadhyay to the Bandikui sub-district hospital hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Upadhyay was undergoing treatment for a heart ailment, the SHO said and added that he celebrated his birthday on July 5.

The doctor-on-duty at the hospital, Pawan Jarwal said, "The school's staff had brought the boy to the hospital. There was no heart beat when he was brought. We performed CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) but in vain." "His family members said he had a heart ailment. They have not consented to postmortem and this was conveyed to police," he said.

Police said the boy's family members have told them that they would perform his last rites in their native village in Alwar. PTI AG ANB ANB