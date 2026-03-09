Rajasthan: 17 Kashmiri nursing students held after protest over recognition of their course

Jaipur, Mar 9 (PTI) Seventeen Kashmiri students pursuing B.Sc in nursing at Mewar University in Chittorgarh were arrested on Monday after a protest over the non-recognition of their course at the institute, officials said.

The students staged a demonstration on the university campus in the afternoon, raising slogans and demanding recognition for their degree programme from the Rajasthan Nursing Council (RNC) and Indian Nursing Council (INC).

During the protest, one student allegedly attempted self-immolation by pouring petrol on himself. However, police intervened and stopped him while he was trying to pour petrol from a plastic bottle, according to officials.

Police detained the group and took the students to a police station for further legal action, they said.

Gangrar SHO Shyam Gurjar said the students attempted suicide by sprinkling petrol.

The protesting students, who were enrolled based on the university's advertisements claiming the course was recognised, alleged they discovered after admission that the necessary approvals had not been obtained.