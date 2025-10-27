Rajasthan: 17 RAS officers transferred in second bureaucratic rejig in two days

Jaipur, Oct 27 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Monday issued transfer orders for 17 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers, marking the second major bureaucratic reshuffle within two days, officials said.

On Saturday, 67 RAS officers were transferred.

Among the latest changes, Dinesh Sharma, who was appointed secretary of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board just two days ago, has now been shifted to be the managing director of the State Seeds Corporation.

Preeti Mathur has been appointed the new secretary of the selection board.

Kailash Chand Sharma, CEO of Dausa Zila Parishad, has been posted as registrar of the MDS University, Ajmer, while five officers have been transferred again within 48 hours of their previous posting on October 25.

Thanagazi SDM Pinky has been placed under 'awaiting posting orders' (APO).

Trainee IAS officer Madhav Bhardwaj, currently SDM (Alwar), has been given additional charge as the assistant collector for Alwar.

In other key changes, Pratishtha Pilania has been transferred from deputy commissioner, DMIC, to deputy secretary, rural development department, while Birdee Chand Gangwal, ADM (Dausa), has been appointed as the CEO of Dausa Zila Parishad.

Officials said the reshuffle aims to streamline administrative functioning and improve coordination across departments. PTI AG PRK PRK