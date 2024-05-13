Rajasthan: 17-yr-old girl gang-raped in Churu, dies by consuming poison

Jaipur, May 13 (PTI) A 17-year old girl died allegedly by consuming poison after being gang-raped in Churu district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

The police have detained two accused in connection with the gangrape that occurred on May 10, they said.

The girl's kin told the police they did not report the incident to avoid bringing shame to the family.

The matter came to light only when the girl was admitted to a government hospital after she allegedly consumed poison and died at the hospital on Sunday, the police said.

Churu Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav said an FIR was registered on Sunday in which the family members have named five people as suspects.

According to the FIR, the girl was allegedly gang-raped in a gym on May 10 after which she narrated the incident to her family but they decided not to register a case.

On the night of May 11, the girl allegedly consumed poison and was admitted to a local hospital from where doctors referred her to a hospital in Bikaner where she died on Sunday.

The victim's family members initially wanted to recover the body without postmortem but when the police were informed by the hospital about the unnatural death, an autopsy was conducted and the FIR was registered.

The police said five people have been booked under relevant Indian Penal Code sections of rape, criminal intimidation, and abatement to suicide.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, they added. PTI SDA RPA