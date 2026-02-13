Rajasthan: 18-year-old NEET-aspirant dies after consuming poisonous substance in Kota

Kota, Feb 13 (PTI) An eighteen-year-old girl studying for the NEET-UG allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance in her rented accommodation under Dadabari police station limits here late on Thursday, an officer said.

The deceased teen was identified as Juhi Patel (18), a resident of Chatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The arrived in Kota around two-and-a-half months ago on her own volition and had been self-studying for NEET-UG and taking offline mock tests while living in a rented room in Basant Vihar area of the city, Dadabari Station House Officer Baldevram said.

She allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at her room around 11.30 pm Thursday, following which she started vomiting. Other tenants and the landlord rushed her to New Medical College Hospital, where she died during treatment on early Friday, the officer said. The police have handed over the body to family members after postmortem examination and registered a case under relevant section, the SHO said, adding that police are trying to ascertain the motivation behind the extreme step.

The deceased father said he last spoke to his daughter at 8 pm on Thursday and had an usual conversation on whether she was eating properly and so on. During the phone call, she did not hint at anything abnormal and spoke as usual.

My daughter decided to come to Kota for NEET preparation by her own choice, and was self-studying while taking an offline test series, the father, who reached Kota after receiving information about her daughter's condition on Thursday night, told reporters outside the mortuary.